Editorial: Metro Omaha will benefit from developing a climate action plan

It might examine the practice of cars idling while waiting for students to get out of schools, something that studies have shown to degrade air quality and create health risks.

Such a plan also can help Omaha’s efforts to draw new employers and talented workers, Kevin Andersen, Mayor Jean Stothert’s deputy chief of staff for economic development, told The World-Herald.

“From an economic development perspective, more and more, it’s getting to be a prerequisite,” he said. “We’re hearing that these kinds of approaches are very important to both businesses and the workforce.”

And it can contribute to global efforts to slow warming. Cities occupy just 2% of the world’s land area, but account for up to 70% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Resources Institute.

It is critical that in developing the plan, leaders identify actionable steps and set a timetable to complete near-, intermediate- and long-term goals.

A Brookings Institute study found that about two-thirds of the nation’s largest cities with climate pledges were falling short of targeted emissions cuts.