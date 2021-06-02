Editorial: Midlands boat operators must meet their important obligations

All boaters have an obligation to properly clean their watercraft to guard against spreading invasive species. Concern over zebra mussels — which spread with alarming speed and in many parts of the country have clogged municipal water systems — has increased in the Midlands in recent years. The private operators of Cunningham Lake in Omaha are considering closing the lake to most outside boating to reduce the chances of a re-infestation by zebra mussels. Operators drained Cunningham Lake in 2018 after mussels were discovered there. Omaha’s Zorinsky Lake was drained for the same reason in 2010.