Editorial: Midlands women contributed greatly to achieving female suffrage

The old-time phrase about the 19th Amendment was that it “gave women the right to vote.” The reality, though, was that women were not mere passive entities on this issue. On the contrary, America women stepped forward early in our national history and actively pressed our society for full voting rights. The struggle stretched over generations and, 100 years ago this Aug. 18, culminated in the 19th Amendment’s becoming part of the U.S. Constitution.

Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucy Stone are among the best-known female activists who sought voting equality for women. But the Midlands itself was home to a wide range of Nebraska and Iowa women who stood out for their dedicated work to end voting discrimination against women. It is a rich, inspiring history. Here are some of the figures deserving appreciation:

» Amelia Bloomer. This longtime Council Bluffs resident was a leading figure for decades on suffrage. In 1856, she addressed the Nebraska Territorial Legislature, urging female suffrage legislation and calling on women to press for needed change: “Let women then arise and demand the restoration of her heaven-born right of self-government.” The Legislature’s lower house passed a suffrage bill in the wake of Bloomer’s remarks, but the upper house failed to act.