Strong public schools and the education they provide are essential to Nebraska’s future economic growth.

That’s why Nebraska citizens — and our editorial board — have long been supportive of measures aimed at giving schools the resources they need to succeed.

One such measure is up for a vote which affects Millard Public Schools. The Omaha-area district, which is the third-largest in the state, is seeking public approval to continue its levy override authority for another five years.

It’s a reasonable request by a school district with a solid record of fiscal responsibility.

State law limits the tax rates that school districts can set to pay for general operating costs, not counting construction bond issues and a few other exceptions. But the law also allows districts to ask voters for permission to exceed that limit when the school board deems it necessary.

Five years ago, Millard voters gave their school board that levy override authority, allowing Millard to add up to 9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Millard had just gone through a round of cuts that some feared would undermine its ability to provide an excellent education for its students. Millard wanted insurance against unpredictable state aid funding that could mean even deeper cuts in programs.

District officials promised then that they would not abuse the override authority, or tax more than they needed to.

Millard has kept its word. It has never used more than 4.07 cents of the 9 cents that voters allowed, and currently is tapping just 3.79 cents of levy override. In fact, the district has reduced its tax rate four years in a row.

Overall, Millard’s school tax rate is 1.21 cents per $100 of valuation — a lower rate than most Omaha-area districts including Omaha Public Schools, Ralston, Papillion-La Vista, Westside, Elkhorn, Bennington and Gretna. Millard’s cost per pupil is $11,053, the second-lowest in the state.

Meanwhile, Millard’s leaders have continued to offer top-notch education, including unique programs such as International Baccalaureate and a wide range of Advanced Placement courses.

Millard has just 7% of Nebraska’s students, yet it has 40% of the state’s National Merit semi-finalists and nearly 25% of its Advanced Placement scholars.

It’s in the interest of Millard’s residents — and certainly its parents and students — to maintain that level of excellence at a relatively modest additional cost.

For example, if Millard continues to limit its override levy to about 4 cents per $100, that works out to $120 a year in extra property taxes on a $300,000 house, compared to what the state’s tax rate cap would otherwise require. And that extra $120 — $10 a month — wouldn’t represent an additional tax hit compared to now; those taxes are already baked into current tax bills.

Approving Millard’s levy override would just keep the status quo, in terms of the district’s taxing authority for the next five years.

The vote is being held through a special election conducted by mail, with voting ending at 5 p.m. on March 14. All registered voters in Millard are being sent a ballot in the mail, and they can return their ballot by mail or by taking it to a drop box.

As we said five years ago:

“Approving the override would help avoid fundamentally changing the character of a school district Millard-area residents spent decades building.”

We recommend that Millard residents vote YES and approve the levy override of up to 9 cents.