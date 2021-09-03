Editorial: Modern agriculture offers a remarkable range of career options for young people

The Nebraska State Fair is underway, and one of the most impressive annual exhibits is Raising Nebraska, a 25,000-square-foot complex that explains multiple dimensions of 21st century agriculture and resources management. The exhibit — a joint effort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state Department of Agriculture and the State Fair — has a lesson not only for rural youngsters but for urban ones as well: Modern agriculture offers plentiful career opportunities in a wide array of fields.

A study by Purdue University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says each year brings an average of nearly 60,000 agriculture-related job openings for graduates with bachelor’s degrees or higher in the fields of food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment. But only 35,000 graduates are qualified to fill them.

Half of those jobs will be in agricultural management and agribusiness, the study says, and a quarter will be in fields relating to science, mathematics and engineering. Advanced technology goes hand in hand with present-day agriculture, and the result is a growing number of technology-related jobs. Nebraska offers notable examples. Omaha-based GrainBridge Corp. has developed grain marketing software for multiple projects. Quantified Ag, based in Lincoln, created ear tags that monitor the health conditions of cattle.