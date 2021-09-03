Editorial: Modern agriculture offers a remarkable range of career options for young people

The Nebraska State Fair is underway, and one of the most impressive annual exhibits is Raising Nebraska, a 25,000-square-foot complex that explains multiple dimensions of 21st century agriculture and resources management. The exhibit — a joint effort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state Department of Agriculture and the State Fair — has a lesson not only for rural youngsters but for urban ones as well: Modern agriculture offers plentiful career opportunities in a wide array of fields.
A study by Purdue University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says each year brings an average of nearly 60,000 agriculture-related job openings for graduates with bachelor’s degrees or higher in the fields of food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment. But only 35,000 graduates are qualified to fill them.
Half of those jobs will be in agricultural management and agribusiness, the study says, and a quarter will be in fields relating to science, mathematics and engineering. Advanced technology goes hand in hand with present-day agriculture, and the result is a growing number of technology-related jobs. Nebraska offers notable examples. Omaha-based GrainBridge Corp. has developed grain marketing software for multiple projects. Quantified Ag, based in Lincoln, created ear tags that monitor the health conditions of cattle.
Those aren’t outliers — ag tech is now gaining robust business investment. Last year, companies invested $6.1 billion in agricultural technology startups, an increase of nearly 60% from 2019. The largest segment of funding went toward robotics, computer vision and automation. Another focus was regenerative agriculture, on topics such as soil health and water retention; safer water runoff; increased plant resilience; and carbon dioxide capture in soil.
The Greater Omaha Chamber recognized this trend years ago when it designated promotion of agribusiness as a target area for Omaha economic development.
In short, career opportunities in modern agriculture not only involve direct production but also range widely into fields such as software development, laboratory analysis, business management and environmental stewardship. Nebraska young people, whether they live in a rural community or an urban one, can benefit from learning about these career options.
It’s encouraging to see the efforts to make sure urban youths in Nebraska are informed. One successful effort is at Omaha Bryan High School — the school has the biggest FFA chapter in the state. Bryan has shown tremendous dedication and innovation in helping students understand the breadth of modern agriculture.
The vitality of Nebraska’s economy and communities depends in large measure on the future of agriculture. The more that the state’s young people understand the career possibilities for them, the stronger that future can be.
