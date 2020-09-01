Editorial: Murals help Midlands communities nurture a sense of place

Communities benefit greatly when they have a sense of place. Such understanding adds cultural richness to a neighborhood. It nurtures a sense of belonging, an awareness of roots. It provides a sense of purpose.
A new project in Council Bluffs provides a great example. The Historic Lincoln-Fairview Neighborhood Association has installed a set of three large-scale photo murals depicting the area’s history. One mural shows a horse and buggy circa 1910 trotting past picturesque houses on tree-lined Oakland Avenue.
Other murals provide a time-travel window back to 1920, showing since-demolished buildings: Washington School and the former Council Bluffs Fire Department Central Station.
Preserving local understanding is “essential,” says Susan Seamands, the neighborhood association president. “We have an essential mandate to preserve that for the generations to come.”
Many Omaha neighborhoods stand out for their appreciation of local roots. Murals at 24th and Lake Streets in North Omaha’s historic district celebrate past and present achievement and connections. The Union for Contemporary Art’s Neighborhood Arts provides key support, with new community murals added regularly at various locations.
Other forms of public art carry out a similar mission in North Omaha. A key example is the “Jazz Trio,” a sculpture by Littleton Alston, at the Dreamland Plaza at N. 24th and Lizzie Robinson Ave.
“When you come into North Omaha, you should see great art, you should hear great music, and you should see fine apparel,” Don McPherson, a clothing store owner, told The World-Herald at the dedication of a mural in 2018. “It just goes with our culture.”
Artistic creations help South Omaha residents understand their area’s history, too. Vivid mural depictions salute heritage traditions including Latino, Czech and Irish.
State historical markers also promote local awareness. A marker in Omaha’s Florence neighborhood explains the history of Winter Quarters, when Mormons stayed in Florence in the 1840s before traveling on what is now Utah. In the Elkhorn area, a marker between 192nd and 180th Streets notes the legacy of the Old Lincoln Highway, with local roots going back to 1913.
In Shenandoah, Iowa, downtown kiosks explain local history. And the downtown’s “Walk of Fame” features more than 130 sidewalk plaques saluting notable Iowans. Among them: the Everly Brothers, seed company entrepreneurs Earl May and Henry Field, U.S. Vice President Henry Wallace, businessman Frederick Maytag and “I Love Lucy” actor William Frawley.
Local roots: It’s vital for communities to understand and appreciate them.
