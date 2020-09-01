Editorial: Murals help Midlands communities nurture a sense of place

Communities benefit greatly when they have a sense of place. Such understanding adds cultural richness to a neighborhood. It nurtures a sense of belonging, an awareness of roots. It provides a sense of purpose.

A new project in Council Bluffs provides a great example. The Historic Lincoln-Fairview Neighborhood Association has installed a set of three large-scale photo murals depicting the area’s history. One mural shows a horse and buggy circa 1910 trotting past picturesque houses on tree-lined Oakland Avenue.

Other murals provide a time-travel window back to 1920, showing since-demolished buildings: Washington School and the former Council Bluffs Fire Department Central Station.

Preserving local understanding is “essential,” says Susan Seamands, the neighborhood association president. “We have an essential mandate to preserve that for the generations to come.”

Many Omaha neighborhoods stand out for their appreciation of local roots. Murals at 24th and Lake Streets in North Omaha’s historic district celebrate past and present achievement and connections. The Union for Contemporary Art’s Neighborhood Arts provides key support, with new community murals added regularly at various locations.