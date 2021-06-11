Editorial: Native history a key part of our past; video game right to acknowledge the connection

In far western Nebraska, Signal Butte rises 120 feet above the North Platte River valley. Generations of archaeologists are familiar with the Scotts Bluff County site. It is Nebraska’s richest source of information about some of the state’s earliest inhabitants.

Native peoples lived there long before our present time, long before the arrival of the first White people — thousands of years before, archaeologists say. Carbon dating at Signal Butte indicates habitation perhaps as far back as 3000 B.C.

“Prehistoric peoples during this period developed sophisticated hunting and foraging techniques following a prolonged drought on the Great Plains,” the Nebraska State Historical Society says.

Other Nebraska sites also reveal the many centuries of Native habitation — centuries in which Indian life was rich with culture, with joys and sorrows, and with deep connection to ancestors and the land they knew well. When Christ and his disciplines were sharing their religious vision in the ancient Middle East, Native people in what’s now Valley County in central Nebraska lived in lodges along the North Loup River. Those ancient Nebraskans made some of the earliest pottery known in the state. And they had notable contact with the wider world: Artifacts include trade goods from as far away as the Gulf of Mexico.