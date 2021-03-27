Editorial: NCAA struggles with gender equity; Omaha can help with 64-team volleyball tournament

The organization said at the time that it “may need to revisit the topic if conditions warrant,” though in light of the situation in September and the iffiness of any college sports at that point, restrictions seemed more likely than an expansion.

But now COVID cases are declining and men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are running with pre-pandemic numbers of teams.

Volleyball coaches, including Nebraska’s John Cook, are calling for the tournament field to be its pre-COVID level of 64 teams.

“I think it’s ridiculous we are at 48,” Cook said. “Basketball didn’t cut back. Why are we cutting back? Football didn’t cut back. Why are we cutting back? Especially the fact that it’s all in one place.

“I mean, you’re really looking at 16 more teams, and it’s all gonna be in one place anyway, so they can make that adjustment.”

Volleyball is an exciting sport, and this year’s shift of the tournament to spring creates an opportunity to introduce it to new, sports-hungry fans who still have fewer entertainment options than before the pandemic.