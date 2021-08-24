Editorial: Nebraska achieves strong population growth, must promote urban-rural reconciliation

Nebraska and Omaha achieved significant overall population growth over the past decade — a major positive. At the same time, communities must focus on maximizing opportunity for all residents, given the increasingly diversity in Nebraska’s population. In the wake of declining population in many rural counties, Nebraska must make sure that rural interests receive full attention and understanding.

Nebraska growth. With a population now at 1,961,504, Nebraska achieved a 7.4% increase over the past decade. That equaled the national rate and ranked 20th among U.S. states. Nebraska hadn’t ranked higher than 30th since 1900. The state’s growth since 2010 was the second best decadelong increase over the past century. These numbers reflect a notable positive trend for the state overall. In the face of the census figures, seven states will lose U.S. House seats. Nebraska will retain its three and appears likely to retain them through 2040, according to demographic analyst David Drozd of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.