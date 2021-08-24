Editorial: Nebraska achieves strong population growth, must promote urban-rural reconciliation

The census provides an invaluable snapshot every 10 years for Nebraska and Omaha. The latest numbers, released this month, provide encouragement while also pointing to challenges.
Nebraska and Omaha achieved significant overall population growth over the past decade — a major positive. At the same time, communities must focus on maximizing opportunity for all residents, given the increasingly diversity in Nebraska’s population. In the wake of declining population in many rural counties, Nebraska must make sure that rural interests receive full attention and understanding.
Nebraska growth. With a population now at 1,961,504, Nebraska achieved a 7.4% increase over the past decade. That equaled the national rate and ranked 20th among U.S. states. Nebraska hadn’t ranked higher than 30th since 1900. The state’s growth since 2010 was the second best decadelong increase over the past century. These numbers reflect a notable positive trend for the state overall. In the face of the census figures, seven states will lose U.S. House seats. Nebraska will retain its three and appears likely to retain them through 2040, according to demographic analyst David Drozd of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
This isn’t an all-positive situation. Nebraskans must be mindful to address the state’s ongoing challenge to retain its young people and promote a welcoming environment for all residents regardless of background.
Omaha-area growth. Omaha achieved robust growth over the past decade — a healthy 19% increase, for a gain of 77,093 people. The city’s population now stands at 486,051. Westward annexation was a significant factor in Omaha’s growth, facilitated by the SID process.
Another plus for Omaha: The city increased its share of the metro-area population, reversing the trend from early this century, The World-Herald’s Jeff Robb reports. The Omaha metro area, at 967,604 people, is projected to top 1 million by 2024, Drozd says. That figure will give an additional promotional tool to the area’s economic development boosters.
The ongoing strong growth in Sarpy County — Nebraska’s fastest-growing county — will continue to be a central factor affecting the Omaha region in regard to the economy and transportation coordination. Sarpy’s 20% growth over the past decade shows the ongoing work for local government and civic leaders in addressing a host of issues, including school needs and law enforcement. Sarpy’s cooperative approach to address the sewer challenges in the county’s southern area sets a forward-looking example.
Increased diversity. We are becoming an increasingly diverse state. Latinos make up 12% of Nebraska’s population, up from 9.2% a decade ago. The Black population is 4.9% of the state population, compared with 4.5% a decade ago. In 2010, Whites accounted for 86.1% of Nebraska’s population. The figure now is 78.4%. Nebraska communities should embrace a culture of understanding.
Urban-rural dimension. The divergence in population trends between Nebraska’s urban and rural areas poses one of the state’s biggest challenges. Nebraska’s three most-populous counties (Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy) now account for 56% of the state’s population, continuing a long-standing trend. Meanwhile, only 24 of Nebraska’s 93 counties grew their population over the past decade. Our economic policies must strive to promote opportunity throughout the state. Our politics must accommodate both urban and rural interests. Division already takes a heavy toll on our country. Let’s push back against such division in our state.
As Nebraskans, let’s celebrate the contributions made by residents in all parts of the state and from all backgrounds. And strive to move forward as one people.