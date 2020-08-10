Editorial: Nebraska begins a smart strategy to boost local arts economies

In Boone County, Paul and Lori Hosford have been co-directors of the Albion Area Arts Council since 2005. They well explain the value the arts provide Nebraska communities: “We believe that communities are multifaceted ecosystems — everything relates to everything else. By looking at all aspects of a community, the cultural infrastructure — an ‘intangible’ infrastructure that no one can see or touch — becomes evident. This cultural infrastructure is as important to a sustainable community as water and power and streets are. ... Thus to be successful in the long term, community development needs to focus on much more than just chasing smokestacks — it needs to identify and nurture what makes a community ‘tick.’ ”