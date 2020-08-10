Editorial: Nebraska begins a smart strategy to boost local arts economies

The arts are an important part of community identity. If properly nurtured and supported, they’re also an important part of a community’s economy.
Nebraska’s “creative economy” generates more than $5 billion in sales while supporting more than 40,000 jobs, according to Michael Seman, a Colorado State University professor specializing in arts management and economic development issues. That’s a considerable contribution to local economies and community spirit, whether from performances at a large venue such as the Orpheum or Holland Center in Omaha or at smaller settings in communities such as Brownville, Holdrege, McCook, Scottsbluff and at county fairs and festivals across the state.
The Nebraska Legislature acknowledged the importance of arts promotion by recently approving legislation to designate “creative districts” in Nebraska communities. A creative district is “an urban area intended to create a critical mass of places of cultural consumption, including art galleries, theaters, music venues and public squares,” says the bill sponsor, State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. Nebraska has been one of only two states lacking creative district designations.
At least 20 Nebraska communities have sent word to the Nebraska Arts Council that they intend to apply for such a designation, says Suzanne Wise, the council’s executive director. “We’ve identified six candidates in Omaha alone,” Wise told The World-Herald. “One community asked us if we’d consider the county a cultural district. So interest is running the gamut from the expected, Omaha and Lincoln, to really small towns.”
Down the road, communities participating in the program will be able to apply for competitive grants. One revenue source will be arts-related specialty license plates just approved by the Legislature.
“A cultural district program is a great policy tool,” says Seman, who has done an academic paper on Omaha’s music scene and the local economy. “Formally acknowledging these districts and offering ways to help develop the physical spaces facilitating creative activity, innovation and entrepreneurship, while also lending support to those driving it, is smart and will pay dividends to the entire community. One needs only to look at Omaha’s music scene, Saddle Creek Records and Slowdown to see the benefits of city leaders working with their local creative ecosystem and leveraging policy tools to help it reach the next level.”
A community doesn’t have to be large to have a viable creative district, Wise says. She cites the example of a small town in western Nebraska: “They may not have an art museum or performing arts center, but they’ve probably got a community hall where everything from town council meetings to touring cowboy poets perform. Perhaps a locally owned Western clothing store. A café that makes a local breakfast specialty that no one outside of the community has ever heard of. A dance and yoga studio and a public library that has a small art gallery space and genealogical corner. They may not think of themselves as a cultural district, but when you put all of these things together, it creates a portrait of a unique community.”
In Boone County, Paul and Lori Hosford have been co-directors of the Albion Area Arts Council since 2005. They well explain the value the arts provide Nebraska communities: “We believe that communities are multifaceted ecosystems — everything relates to everything else. By looking at all aspects of a community, the cultural infrastructure — an ‘intangible’ infrastructure that no one can see or touch — becomes evident. This cultural infrastructure is as important to a sustainable community as water and power and streets are. ... Thus to be successful in the long term, community development needs to focus on much more than just chasing smokestacks — it needs to identify and nurture what makes a community ‘tick.’ ”
It’s a smart strategy for Nebraska to nurture communities’ creative spirit, to the benefit of their economy and sense of place.
