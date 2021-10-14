Editorial: Nebraska bioscience sector has big opportunities for statewide growth

Statewide opportunity. In some states, the biomedical sector is concentrated in only a few cities. Nebraska, in contrast, stands out for the way its biomedical facilities are found not only in Omaha and Lincoln but also in many smaller communities across the state. BD, a major manufacturer of medical devices, has plants in Holdrege, Columbus and Broken Bow, for example. One study found that 43% of the state’s bioscience jobs were in central and western Nebraska, with 32% in Omaha and 25% in Lincoln. Boosting growth in this sector can further spread opportunity across the state.