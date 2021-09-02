Editorial: Nebraska can't sidestep these realities about young people and sex education

Nebraska young people suffer bullying and harassment because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. This is a serious problem for our society, and it shouldn’t be ignored.

Last year when COVID struck, a wide range of Nebraskans rightly expressed concern for young people’s mental health — this was a key reason why many Nebraskans supported a return to in-class instruction as soon as possible.

Similarly, all Nebraskans should share concern about the mental well-being of young people who must endure harassment over their sexual orientation or gender identity. As we said in an earlier editorial, “Those young people are not hypothetical. They’re not abstractions. They’re living, breathing human beings, the children and grandchildren of Nebraskans, still developing their sense of self, with a vital need to feel supported and appreciated by our society.”

Young people subject to harassment over their sexual orientation or gender identity are at greater risk of suicide.