Editorial: Nebraska cattle sector can build on its tradition of innovation to tackle its challenges

The encouraging news is that methane is relatively short-lived in the atmosphere. As a result, a reduction in methane emissions, scientists explained to The World-Herald, can provide one of the quickest and most effective ways to reduce climatic warming. Nebraska cattle producers have an important opportunity to contribute to this environmental progress.

To address these multiple challenges, producers must embrace innovation. Such a course will be nothing new for the industry. Adaptive change has been the story of Nebraska cattle production for generations. That’s why the beef sector is generating more product today than in 1975 but with 29% fewer cattle. It’s why U.S. cattle producers as a whole use 19% less feed and 12% less water per pound of beef compared with production 30 years ago. And it’s why, over the past three decades, the the beef sector has increased its water efficiency rate by about 80%.

That innovative spirit is needed now to help producers move past the current challenges. On the environmental front, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a vital partner. UNL has long been in the forefront of natural resources analysis, and its current field work on cattle methane reduction offers great promise. Through this collaboration between university and producers, Nebraska can be a global leader in demonstrating the beef sector’s significant help on the climate front.