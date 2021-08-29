Editorial: Nebraska communities' vision and resolve provide important examples

Look around Nebraska and you’ll find that many cities and towns are doing something impressive: They’re not letting COVID stop them from addressing key civic needs and moving their communities forward.

Here are just a few of the examples: A transformative riverfront project in downtown Norfolk. Landmark progress in Valentine on universal broadband and Main Street revitalization. A new community center and a new Fire/EMT building in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska. Manufacturing expansions in Scottsbluff and Grand Island. Progress in meeting housing needs in North Platte. Resolute work by businesses in York to move ahead with investments for downtown revitalization.

Nebraska’s future depends in large part on a positive community spirit and vision. Examples of civic collaboration and success provide inspiration and guidance for other communities. Nebraska’s well-being depends on nurturing vitality in all parts of the state. And that effort starts at the local level.