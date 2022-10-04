Editorial: Nebraska continues to make progress on prison staffing

It seems obvious — if you pay people more, you’ll have an easier job hiring workers.

That’s what is happening in Nebraska prisons, where longstanding staffing shortages are continuing to ease through the Ricketts administration’s aggressive efforts to raise pay and offer other inducements.

It’s worth giving credit to Gov. Pete Ricketts and outgoing corrections director Scott Frakes for the policies they implemented last year.

At one point last year, about a third of the agency’s protective services positions — corrections corporals, sergeants and caseworkers — were vacant. But raises of up to 40% announced last November have helped the state hire 675 new corrections workers, 576 of them in protective service positions.

Of all new hires, officials said, 270 have come from 39 states outside of Nebraska.

As World-Herald reporter Henry J. Cordes wrote last week, the hiring surge has reduced vacancies among protective service positions to 119, down considerably from the 427 in October of last year.

Ending the staffing shortages in Nebraska prisons is a basic obligation of state leaders. It’s unfair and unsafe to leave current corrections workers in situations with grueling schedules and mandatory overtime. A lack of staff also prevents the corrections system from providing inmates with programs aimed at reducing their likelihood of reoffending.

Wisely, state officials took the tough step of offering hefty raises. While the higher regular pay is costly, it could be partly offset by curbing the department’s skyrocketing overtime expenses.

Besides bringing in out-of-state applicants, the higher pay also has drawn back staffers who previously left the agency.

The state’s prison watchdog, Inspector General Doug Koebernick, recently noted that Nebraska prisons still have critical shortages of behavioral health and medical staff. Certainly there’s more to do to fix a problem that had built up over the years.

But what’s been accomplished in less than a year by the latest pay initiative shows that Nebraska is on the right track.

As we have said before, Nebraskans are problem-solvers by nature, and our leaders need to reflect that pragmatic approach. Ideological posturing and divisive rhetoric must not stand in the way of fixing the issues that confront our state.

Another example of pragmatic leadership came last month when Ricketts extended executive orders intended to ease health care workforce pressures through the end of the year.

His new order authorized the credentialing of retired or inactive health care professionals, defers certain continuing education requirements and suspends some statutes to allow new health care providers seeking licenses to begin practicing.

It also temporarily suspends some state licensing requirements for health care facility administrators and practitioners such as audiologists, alcohol and drug counselors and speech pathologists.

The pandemic took a toll on health care workers. It stretched the ability of hospitals, pharmacies and other health care facilities as they cared for COVID-19 patients, vaccinated people for flu and COVID and tried to keep up with patients’ other health care needs.

Nebraska hospitals and others see the latest executive order as a way to help them plan for future needs and strengthen the workforce needed to care for the state’s residents.

As with the Ricketts administration’s work on prison hiring, this represents solid leadership that is in Nebraska’s best interest.