Editorial: Nebraska continues to make progress on prison staffing

It seems obvious — if you pay people more, you’ll have an easier job hiring workers.
That’s what is happening in Nebraska prisons, where longstanding staffing shortages are continuing to ease through the Ricketts administration’s aggressive efforts to raise pay and offer other inducements.
It’s worth giving credit to Gov. Pete Ricketts and outgoing corrections director Scott Frakes for the policies they implemented last year.
At one point last year, about a third of the agency’s protective services positions — corrections corporals, sergeants and caseworkers — were vacant. But raises of up to 40% announced last November have helped the state hire 675 new corrections workers, 576 of them in protective service positions.
Of all new hires, officials said, 270 have come from 39 states outside of Nebraska.
People are also reading…
As World-Herald reporter Henry J. Cordes wrote last week, the hiring surge has reduced vacancies among protective service positions to 119, down considerably from the 427 in October of last year.
Ending the staffing shortages in Nebraska prisons is a basic obligation of state leaders. It’s unfair and unsafe to leave current corrections workers in situations with grueling schedules and mandatory overtime. A lack of staff also prevents the corrections system from providing inmates with programs aimed at reducing their likelihood of reoffending.
Wisely, state officials took the tough step of offering hefty raises. While the higher regular pay is costly, it could be partly offset by curbing the department’s skyrocketing overtime expenses.
Besides bringing in out-of-state applicants, the higher pay also has drawn back staffers who previously left the agency.
The state’s prison watchdog, Inspector General Doug Koebernick, recently noted that Nebraska prisons still have critical shortages of behavioral health and medical staff. Certainly there’s more to do to fix a problem that had built up over the years.
But what’s been accomplished in less than a year by the latest pay initiative shows that Nebraska is on the right track.
As we have said before, Nebraskans are problem-solvers by nature, and our leaders need to reflect that pragmatic approach. Ideological posturing and divisive rhetoric must not stand in the way of fixing the issues that confront our state.
Another example of pragmatic leadership came last month when Ricketts extended executive orders intended to ease health care workforce pressures through the end of the year.
His new order authorized the credentialing of retired or inactive health care professionals, defers certain continuing education requirements and suspends some statutes to allow new health care providers seeking licenses to begin practicing.
It also temporarily suspends some state licensing requirements for health care facility administrators and practitioners such as audiologists, alcohol and drug counselors and speech pathologists.
The pandemic took a toll on health care workers. It stretched the ability of hospitals, pharmacies and other health care facilities as they cared for COVID-19 patients, vaccinated people for flu and COVID and tried to keep up with patients’ other health care needs.
Nebraska hospitals and others see the latest executive order as a way to help them plan for future needs and strengthen the workforce needed to care for the state’s residents.
As with the Ricketts administration’s work on prison hiring, this represents solid leadership that is in Nebraska’s best interest.
OWH Public Pulse September 2022
Pulse writer says Scott Frost's loyalty to his assistant coaches may have led to the Huskers coach's downfall at UNL.
Pulse writer says the public hearing about local property tax increases was a waste of time.
Pulse writer says HR 8717 will improve the long-term solvency of Social Security.
Candidate Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics if elected to Legislative District 36, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer questions the sense of fairness of the Nebraska Board of Pardons in the case of Earnest Jackson.
The University of Nebraska should stop wasting time and money and give the head coaching job to Mickey Joseph for the next five years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the formation of Charles Herbster's new PAC will make the Nebraska Legislature more partisan.
The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the the state of Husker football.
Pulse writer offers perspective as the parent of an LGBTQIA child.
Pulse writer praises editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers for standing up for student journalists.
Nebraska's judicial accountability and oversight system is in need of significant reform, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness an economic drag; Support for Bacon; Unicameral anniversary
Pulse writer says President Biden's plan for forgiving student loans will create a drag on the economy.
The Public Pulse: Pillen is censoring himself; Thoughts on Scott Frost; National Assisted Living Week
Pulse writer says a debate is the best place and an most efficient way for candidates to convey their message to Nebraskans.
Tony Vargas brings a perspective that can better represent the interests of District 2, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer sounds off on Husker football, and offers to be the next head coach.
The Public Pulse: Paper carrier celebrates 50 years; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month; NU fight song
Pulse writers give praise to hard-working newspaper carrier celebrating 50 years.
Congressman Bacon has a dismal voting record on Labor and Retiree issues, Pulse writer says.
Downtown jazz club is a “Jewell” in our midst, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Praise for religious-order schools; Value of home visiting program; The house of Husker football
Pulse writers praise Creighton Prep and Marian high schools for setting their own policies on gender identity.
Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Malcolm X deserves to be the next induction into Nebraska's Hall of Fame.
Pulse writer says Nebraskans deserve a full investigation into the ethanol plant blamed for illness and widespread contamination in Mead.
Student journalists at Grand Island Northwest High School should be proud of their work, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer was inspired by article on Duane Hansen paddling an 846-pound pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River.
Pulse writer says that student loans should be the responsibility of the students, not the taxpayers.
Pulse writer says look to Husker volleyball to brighten your mood.