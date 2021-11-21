Editorial: Nebraska educators, worn down in the COVID era, need relief

“This year is a more challenging year,” said Tim Royers, president of the Millard Educational Association. “I think that’s the major piece the public doesn’t get.”

The return to classroom instruction has teachers concerned about addressing students’ social and emotional needs, said Jared Wagenknecht, president of the Papillion La Vista Education Association. The number of students “with significant mental health needs has become daunting.”

All these conditions lamentably threaten to worsen the already troubling exodus from the teaching profession. “We’ve never seen this many people talk openly about leaving the profession,” Royers said.

And yet, the mission of our teachers could not be more vital for our society. One would be hard pressed to name any other profession whose work affects our nation’s future more than that being done right now by America’s educators. Addressing these multiple challenges, then, stands as a pre-eminent obligation for our schools and for our society.