Editorial: Nebraska Environmental Trust board must restore public's trust

Nebraska leaders showed foresight decades ago in creating the Nebraska Environmental Trust to support conservation measures. Since 1992, the trust has awarded $349 million in grants to more than 2,400 projects across the state. All Nebraskans can be proud of the trust’s work. These efforts have benefited all parts of the state by protecting groundwater, promoting soil quality and safeguarding wildlife habitat.

But now, all Nebraskans should be troubled by the tumult that has struck the Environmental Trust Board. That Nebraska institution has gone from being a widely supported, practical-minded entity into one more example of how political maneuvering is warping state government decision-making and polarizing Nebraskans.

The Ricketts administration’s push to have the board support economic development by diverting grants toward support of ethanol distribution triggered an uproar as well as a lawsuit. (The administration has since withdrawn the request in the wake of the lawsuit arguing that the board’s earlier ethanol decision violated the trust’s mission as defined under state law.)