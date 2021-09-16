 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Nebraska Guard, Reserve personnel set a high standard
0 comments
Overseas And At Home

Editorial: Nebraska Guard, Reserve personnel set a high standard

March 24, 2011 (copy) (copy)

In this March 2011 photo, Brigadier General Judd Lyons, of Omaha, presents one of his coins to Spc. Edwin Jimenez, of Columbus, at center, and Spc. Alex King, of Garden City, near a construction site for a detention center at Forward Operating Base Sharana in Afghanistan, where the Nebraska National Guard's 623rd Engineering Company was based. 

 ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Over the past two decades, our society has tasked Nebraska National Guard and Reserve personnel to carry out an extraordinary range of duties, both on these shores and around the world. These men and women have met the challenge, in an achievement in which all Nebraskans can take pride.

As The World-Herald’s Steve Liewer recently explained, the past two decades brought a transformation in the Guard and Reserve roles overseas. Units from Nebraska had deployed abroad in significant numbers going back to the first Gulf War in 1991, but this century’s campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan spurred an enormous increase in the operational tempo for overseas deployments.

The Nebraska units — eventually involving thousands of men and women — rose to the occasion. Duties ran the gamut — combat missions, transporting supplies, medical evacuations, aiding farmers in war-ravaged areas. Overseas duties also have such tasks as air refueling throughout the Middle East, peacekeeping service in Kosovo and, stateside, deployment of an 11-member Cyber Protection Team to support the U.S. Cyber Command.

floodhero (copy) (copy) (copy)

A Nebraska National Guard helicopter flies over areas flooded by the Platte River near Columbus, Nebraska, on March 15, 2019. 

“The U.S. Army simply could not conduct its missions worldwide without the contributions” of Guard and Reserve forces, James Jay Carafano, with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, has written. “The accomplishments of the reserves certainly validate that underlying premise of the total force concept,” the military doctrine by which Guard and Reserve personnel provide direct support. This accomplishment validates the work of Hastings native Francis Greenlief. As the top national leader with the National Guard in the 1970s, he was among the earliest and most influential figures in pushing the military to accept an expanded Guard and Reserve role.

Here at home, Guard and Reserve personnel provided invaluable help for Nebraskans during crises in recent years. When catastrophic flooding struck in 2019, National Guard helicopters and airboats rescued more than 100 adults and children. In many instances, it truly was a matter of life and death. To help ag producers feed stranded livestock, the Nebraska Guard over a two-week period dropped some 37.5 tons of hay by air and delivered 17.5 tons by ground.

NationalGuard (copy)

Members of the Nebraska National Guard help the Douglas County Health Department enter COVID vaccination data into a state database, in this January 2021 photo. 

Guard personnel have shown the same dedication during COVID. They have provided mobile testing teams and supported county health departments with data entry of health information. Not least, Guard members helped pack thousands of pounds of emergency food supplies for households in need.

In tackling such a wide range of challenging assignments, Guard and Reserve personnel have demonstrated an extraordinary level of professionalism and commitment. Nebraskans owe so much to these dedicated men and women.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert