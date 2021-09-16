Editorial: Nebraska Guard, Reserve personnel set a high standard

Over the past two decades, our society has tasked Nebraska National Guard and Reserve personnel to carry out an extraordinary range of duties, both on these shores and around the world. These men and women have met the challenge, in an achievement in which all Nebraskans can take pride.
As The World-Herald’s Steve Liewer recently explained, the past two decades brought a transformation in the Guard and Reserve roles overseas. Units from Nebraska had deployed abroad in significant numbers going back to the first Gulf War in 1991, but this century’s campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan spurred an enormous increase in the operational tempo for overseas deployments.
The Nebraska units — eventually involving thousands of men and women — rose to the occasion. Duties ran the gamut — combat missions, transporting supplies, medical evacuations, aiding farmers in war-ravaged areas. Overseas duties also have such tasks as air refueling throughout the Middle East, peacekeeping service in Kosovo and, stateside, deployment of an 11-member Cyber Protection Team to support the U.S. Cyber Command.
“The U.S. Army simply could not conduct its missions worldwide without the contributions” of Guard and Reserve forces, James Jay Carafano, with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, has written. “The accomplishments of the reserves certainly validate that underlying premise of the total force concept,” the military doctrine by which Guard and Reserve personnel provide direct support. This accomplishment validates the work of Hastings native Francis Greenlief. As the top national leader with the National Guard in the 1970s, he was among the earliest and most influential figures in pushing the military to accept an expanded Guard and Reserve role.
Here at home, Guard and Reserve personnel provided invaluable help for Nebraskans during crises in recent years. When catastrophic flooding struck in 2019, National Guard helicopters and airboats rescued more than 100 adults and children. In many instances, it truly was a matter of life and death. To help ag producers feed stranded livestock, the Nebraska Guard over a two-week period dropped some 37.5 tons of hay by air and delivered 17.5 tons by ground.
Guard personnel have shown the same dedication during COVID. They have provided mobile testing teams and supported county health departments with data entry of health information. Not least, Guard members helped pack thousands of pounds of emergency food supplies for households in need.
In tackling such a wide range of challenging assignments, Guard and Reserve personnel have demonstrated an extraordinary level of professionalism and commitment. Nebraskans owe so much to these dedicated men and women.