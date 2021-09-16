Editorial: Nebraska Guard, Reserve personnel set a high standard

Over the past two decades, our society has tasked Nebraska National Guard and Reserve personnel to carry out an extraordinary range of duties, both on these shores and around the world. These men and women have met the challenge, in an achievement in which all Nebraskans can take pride.

As The World-Herald’s Steve Liewer recently explained, the past two decades brought a transformation in the Guard and Reserve roles overseas. Units from Nebraska had deployed abroad in significant numbers going back to the first Gulf War in 1991, but this century’s campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan spurred an enormous increase in the operational tempo for overseas deployments.

The Nebraska units — eventually involving thousands of men and women — rose to the occasion. Duties ran the gamut — combat missions, transporting supplies, medical evacuations, aiding farmers in war-ravaged areas. Overseas duties also have such tasks as air refueling throughout the Middle East, peacekeeping service in Kosovo and, stateside, deployment of an 11-member Cyber Protection Team to support the U.S. Cyber Command.