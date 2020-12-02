Editorial: Nebraska handled its election duties well

When COVID arrived on Nebraska’s doorstep last spring, it raised countless uncertainties for the state. Among them was how well state and local election officials and staff members would adjust so that elections could proceed efficiently. Early voting, including mail-in balloting, would surely surge. Many senior-age precinct workers who normally volunteered would likely stay home for their own well-being. Coordination between the Secretary of State’s Office and local election officials would take on added importance.
Would Nebraska’s election system solve these and other difficulties? The answer, as it turned out, is yes, and it’s a tribute to the dedication of Nebraska election officials and workers.
They not only met the challenge in the face of the COVID emergency — they did so amid strong turnout for the general election. Statewide, 76% of Nebraska voters cast ballots for the November election, up from 71% in 2016.
Elections are a linchpin of American democracy, and it’s vital that election offices perform their duties efficiently. In a COVID-plagued year when so many things could have gone wrong, Nebraska’s election system met the test, during both the spring primary and the November general election.
On Monday, Nebraska certified its 2020 election results, bringing the lengthy election season to a close.
In Douglas County, election officials and workers showed professionalism in handling an unexpected challenge — a power outage at the election office in October, forcing the office to turn away voters standing in line to cast an early ballot. The next day, election workers provided an efficient way for those voters to receive their ballots — picking them up at a dock — without having to stand in line again at the main entrance. That’s conscientious service by a public agency.
Nebraska voters themselves contributed greatly to this year’s election success. Many voters informed themselves well on casting a mail-in ballot. Those who decided to vote early in person showed admirable patience while standing in line.
This is how democracy should work. It’s a success worth celebrating.
Omaha will have municipal elections next spring, with decisions to be made in selecting the mayor and City Council. Let’s keep the momentum going for a strong turnout and voter involvement, building on the statewide success Nebraska has achieved.
