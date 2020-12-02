Editorial: Nebraska handled its election duties well

When COVID arrived on Nebraska’s doorstep last spring, it raised countless uncertainties for the state. Among them was how well state and local election officials and staff members would adjust so that elections could proceed efficiently. Early voting, including mail-in balloting, would surely surge. Many senior-age precinct workers who normally volunteered would likely stay home for their own well-being. Coordination between the Secretary of State’s Office and local election officials would take on added importance.

Would Nebraska’s election system solve these and other difficulties? The answer, as it turned out, is yes, and it’s a tribute to the dedication of Nebraska election officials and workers.

They not only met the challenge in the face of the COVID emergency — they did so amid strong turnout for the general election. Statewide, 76% of Nebraska voters cast ballots for the November election, up from 71% in 2016.

Elections are a linchpin of American democracy, and it’s vital that election offices perform their duties efficiently. In a COVID-plagued year when so many things could have gone wrong, Nebraska’s election system met the test, during both the spring primary and the November general election.