Editorial: Nebraska has a key obligation to maintain state park system for the long term

Nebraska must maintain adequate funding for our park system for the long term. Because the parks are nearly 80% self-funded via lodging and camping fees, park permits and concessions, state officials must balance the need to raise revenue for necessary expenses against the need to keep fees affordable for the public. The debate is ongoing, and the choices often difficult. Still, the state mustn’t allow the parks to fall into subpar conditions. Plus, Game and Parks has a particular need to expand camping opportunities, since current demand well exceeds capacity.