Editorial: Nebraska has major duty to meet inmates' medical and behavioral health needs

Debates over whether the state government is providing adequate health care for prisoners are nothing new in Nebraska. Longtime observers of Nebraska state government will recall the 114-page report issued by then-State Ombudsman Marshall Lux in 1999 — a document searing in its criticisms of the state’s multiple failures in regard to prison medical services. The report prompted a series of improvements later confirmed by a state task force.

Now, after years of dramatic increases in its prison population, Nebraska is seeing another round of debate on the issue. The ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit alleging substandard medical and behavioral health care. But a federal judge refused to grant the suit class-action status, and the ACLU dropped the case. Last week, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson held a news conference saying the allegations were overstated and that the Department of Corrections has been conscientious in carrying out its duties for prisoner health.

The two sides are now going round and round debating whether the lawsuit spurred any of the improvements made by the state.