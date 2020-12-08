Editorial: Nebraska has major duty to meet inmates' medical and behavioral health needs

Debates over whether the state government is providing adequate health care for prisoners are nothing new in Nebraska. Longtime observers of Nebraska state government will recall the 114-page report issued by then-State Ombudsman Marshall Lux in 1999 — a document searing in its criticisms of the state’s multiple failures in regard to prison medical services. The report prompted a series of improvements later confirmed by a state task force.
Now, after years of dramatic increases in its prison population, Nebraska is seeing another round of debate on the issue. The ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit alleging substandard medical and behavioral health care. But a federal judge refused to grant the suit class-action status, and the ACLU dropped the case. Last week, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson held a news conference saying the allegations were overstated and that the Department of Corrections has been conscientious in carrying out its duties for prisoner health.
The two sides are now going round and round debating whether the lawsuit spurred any of the improvements made by the state.
As a matter of law, Nebraska has an important responsibility to meet its obligations under the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which in its familiar phrase forbids “cruel and unusual punishment.” That prohibition came about for an important reason: For centuries, regimes had faced little obstacle to employing hideous forms of physical abuse and torment. A just society draws important limits on exactly how far government can go in asserting its power against individual dignity and well-being. In the modern era, the U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted the amendment to require government to provide appropriate medical care for prisoners.
That makes sense not only in terms of human decency but also on a practical level. The majority of Nebraska prisoners, after all, will be released, either on parole or after serving full terms. Addressing their basic needs while incarcerated — including mental health and substance abuse needs — boosts the chances of their successful reentry into society and their likelihood to avoid a return to prison.
It’s encouraging then, that Nebraska state government has carried out improvements in medical services and behavioral health treatment. The state certainly is correct to reduce its resort to solitary confinement, given the Legislature’s determined efforts over the years to limit when the state can take such action against adults as well as juveniles.
History here and in other states shows that prison systems face ongoing challenges in meeting their obligations for adequate prisoner care. Nebraska took action two decades on the issue, for example, then let services slip. The duty now is to build on recent progress so that the pattern from the past isn’t repeated.
