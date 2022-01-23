Editorial: Nebraska has much work to do before it contemplates a new prison

Nebraska is spending prodigiously on its prisons: Over the past decade, costs increased 51%, from $179.8 million in 2011 to $272.3 million last year. We’re getting a horrible return on this investment.

While our prison population has grown more than any other state’s in the past decade, violent crime in Nebraska is up 17%; recidivism is up; and our prisons are badly overcrowded, dangerously understaffed hellholes.

As Nebraska legislators tackle this crisis, they must focus on fiscal responsibility and public safety. These are not mutually exclusive goals, and neither will be achieved by building a new quarter-billion-dollar prison advocated by Gov. Pete Ricketts and others.

Like adding lanes to freeways in an effort to address traffic jams, additional prison beds will quickly fill up, and the same troubles will emerge if we fail to address their root causes. Legislators and the administration have significant work to do before we can figure out what construction and renovation will actually help solve our problems.