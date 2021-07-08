Editorial: Nebraska has taken action against human trafficking; more work is needed

Indeed, one of the central goals of this ongoing effort has been to help officials, law enforcement and the public understand the horrendous circumstances for victims. Then-Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning explained the matter well several years ago. “Research has shown,” he said, “that it’s easier for law enforcement to build trust with victims and obtain information for prosecution when victims feel safe and respected. ... We have made progress through educating our law enforcement community to recognize that the old model of prosecuting human trafficking cases by treating victims as criminal defendants, in order to leverage them into forced cooperation against their traffickers, is ineffective. It also misunderstands the coercive nature of the victimization that occurs in human trafficking.”