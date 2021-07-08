Editorial: Nebraska has taken action against human trafficking; more work is needed

In Nebraska and worldwide, vulnerable people find themselves in horrific situations because of human trafficking. Pimps abuse and force adults, as well as minors, into prostitution. In other cases, criminals coerce men and women into arduous labor conditions with only a pittance for compensation.
The problem remains daunting, but in recent years Nebraska has made significant progress in addressing human trafficking. A recent court case in Furnas County — in which William J. Quinn was found guilty on 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl — illustrates the scale of abuse and suffering involved.
It’s been encouraging to see how Nebraska officials have worked across lines of party and ideology over the past decade to raise awareness of human trafficking, strengthen state law on the issue, and promote partnerships to address the problem.
In the Nebraska Legislature, then-State Sen. Amanda McGill Johnson began the push toward action, and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks has since been the central figure guiding new legislation, working constructively with Attorney General Doug Peterson. This effort shows the progress Nebraska can make when our leaders focus on cooperative action rather than partisan warring.
Through changes in state law, Nebraska has increased the penalties for traffickers, including added punishment for those who force minors into prostitution. The law now shields victims from prosecution, in recognition of the coercion and abuse so often used to force them into the sex trade.
Indeed, one of the central goals of this ongoing effort has been to help officials, law enforcement and the public understand the horrendous circumstances for victims. Then-Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning explained the matter well several years ago. “Research has shown,” he said, “that it’s easier for law enforcement to build trust with victims and obtain information for prosecution when victims feel safe and respected. ... We have made progress through educating our law enforcement community to recognize that the old model of prosecuting human trafficking cases by treating victims as criminal defendants, in order to leverage them into forced cooperation against their traffickers, is ineffective. It also misunderstands the coercive nature of the victimization that occurs in human trafficking.”
On the law enforcement front, the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, under the Attorney General’s Office, has coordinated efforts for effective interagency coordination, with multiple investigations ongoing. Nebraska now provides human trafficking training to law enforcement personnel across the state. The U.S. Department of Justice has provided notable funding to support this work.
At the same time, advocates rightly stress that law enforcement alone isn’t adequate to fully address human trafficking in Nebraska. The state and local communities must do more to create stable situations for families by addressing needs such as mental health supports, housing, education and shelter options for vulnerable youths.