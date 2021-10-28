Editorial: Nebraska is belatedly making progress in combating cyberstalking

The legal system is belatedly catching up with one of the worst forms of online abuse — harassment and extortion over the internet. It’s encouraging to see Nebraska begin to make progress in fighting back against the problem.

U.S. District Court in Nebraska this year saw its first conviction for cyberstalking. At the state level, the Legislature in recent years has passed, and Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed, proposals criminalizing such behavior and providing victims with opportunities for justice. This needed action also has filled in gaps in Nebraska law, giving needed guidance to lawyers, judges and school administrators.

The conviction in federal court here involved Dennis Sryniawski, a Bellevue resident who was found guilty of cyberstalking. In 2018 he emailed Jeff Parris nude photos he took of Parris’ wife from when she was married to Sryniawski about 25 years ago, threatening to make them public if Parris didn’t drop out of a race for the Nebraska Legislature. The woman had consented to the photos when they were taken, but not to their distribution.

The court this month sentenced Sryniawski to 12 months and one day in prison. Three years of supervised release will follow. He must also pay a $10,000 fine. The jury found Sryniawski not guilty of a second charge, intent to extort.