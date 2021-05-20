Editorial: Nebraska is right to step up efforts to protect Native women and children

Our country is belatedly awakening to the need to strengthen protections for Native women and children. Thousands of Indigenous women have gone missing, been slain or died under suspicious circumstances on and off reservations, including here in Nebraska. Authorities say human trafficking is behind the disappearance of many Indigenous women and children.

Among the victims are three Native women found dead last year in reservations in Northeast Nebraska: Ashlea Aldrich, 29; Kozee Decorah, 22; and Lenice Blackbird, 25. Decorah’s fiancé is set to stand trial in U.S. District Court in Omaha in April on second-degree murder charges.

More than 5,700 Indigenous women and girls had been reported missing nationally as of 2016, according to the National Crime Information Center.

Nebraska has taken positive steps to address concerns in recent years. Under legislation from State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the only Native American currently in the Legislature, the State Patrol held a series of listening sessions on tribal concerns and worked with local and federal agencies on recommendations. The sessions identified common factors in tribal missing persons cases, including domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health challenges and poverty.