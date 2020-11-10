Editorial: Nebraska is taking key steps to strengthen manufacturing, skilled jobs

Workforce preparation is a key ingredient to help Omaha and Nebraska grow their economies and create better-paying jobs. Recent news offers encouragement for progress, first through expanded apprentice programs for electrical training and second, through a coordinated effort to promote advanced manufacturing in Nebraska.

Demand for the electrical training has been so great that a $7 million expansion plan is underway for Omaha’s Electrical Training Center. A new 24,000-square-foot building will supplement the training effort.

Participation in local electrical apprenticeships has doubled in the past three years, to nearly 400 people, driven by strong demand for electrical experts at data centers and other construction sites, The World-Herald’s Cindy Gonzalez reports. These are well-paying jobs — just the sort of skilled, stable employment that can go far to strengthen the local economy.

In line with the positive pattern often seen in Omaha, this training initiative is made possible through cooperation between labor and business. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is working with the state chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association, in cooperation with the nonprofit Build Omaha, which operates the training center.