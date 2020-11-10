Editorial: Nebraska is taking key steps to strengthen manufacturing, skilled jobs

Workforce preparation is a key ingredient to help Omaha and Nebraska grow their economies and create better-paying jobs. Recent news offers encouragement for progress, first through expanded apprentice programs for electrical training and second, through a coordinated effort to promote advanced manufacturing in Nebraska.
Demand for the electrical training has been so great that a $7 million expansion plan is underway for Omaha’s Electrical Training Center. A new 24,000-square-foot building will supplement the training effort.
Participation in local electrical apprenticeships has doubled in the past three years, to nearly 400 people, driven by strong demand for electrical experts at data centers and other construction sites, The World-Herald’s Cindy Gonzalez reports. These are well-paying jobs — just the sort of skilled, stable employment that can go far to strengthen the local economy.
In line with the positive pattern often seen in Omaha, this training initiative is made possible through cooperation between labor and business. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is working with the state chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association, in cooperation with the nonprofit Build Omaha, which operates the training center.
In the same week that the apprentice project was made public last month, four Nebraska organizations announced that they are joining forces to strengthen the state’s manufacturing sector and promote STEM education. The four organizations: the state’s Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council; the state’s Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council; the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and the NE Chamber, Nebraska’s affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers.
Nebraska economic development experts note how skilled manufacturing jobs provide sound employment opportunities and make major contributions to the economies in communities such as Columbus, Norfolk, South Sioux City, Hastings and Lincoln. The biomedical sector, for example, disperses well-paying jobs across a range of Nebraska communities.
Yet, Nebraska must do more to develop the skilled workforce needed to fill existing vacancies and enable companies to innovate and expand. A survey by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed that more than 25% of respondents said their growth prospects are limited by a lack of adequately skilled job applicants.
“As manufacturers, we have not done a great job of promoting our high-tech careers or utilizing our technology to the extent we can,” notes Scott Volk, vice president and chief operating officer of MetalQuest Unlimited, a manufacturer of high-quality machined components in Hebron. “Manufacturing can offer exciting high-tech careers with lots of opportunity and potential. These careers will lead to job growth as we adopt and implement the technology that grows our businesses.”
In Omaha, Metropolitan Community College has shown great vision by working with labor and industry to develop a set of top-flight training facilities in recent years:
» The Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology provides instruction not only in basic operation of equipment but, importantly, in showing how computing is so heavily integrated in modern manufacturing.
» The Construction Education Center places students in a range of real-work experiences for disciplines including architectural drafting, civil engineering, electrical technology and plumbing. The instruction helps students understand the close connections those fields have to information technology.
» Academic Skills Center. Students will receive various supports to help them learn foundational math and technology skills.
This MCC initiative includes an entrepreneurship component. To help the formation of startup businesses, Metro is partnering with Omaha IT firm Aviture to create a business accelerator called Innovation Sandbox.
Through all these efforts, Nebraska is positioning itself to boost its number of skilled jobs, to the benefit of workers and the state’s economy as a whole.
