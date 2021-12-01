Editorial: Nebraska lawmakers must approve practical reforms of state contracting

Nomi added to the concern by making a $20,000 donation to the Nebraska Republican Party. Such political contributions are legal, but Nomi’s action adds to the already considerable public cynicism that corporate contributions supposedly lead to favored treatment by government, especially when no-bid contracts are awarded.

The Utah company’s campaign donations raised similar concern in Florida this year. There, the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the company $46 million in no-bid COVID-19 testing and vaccine work. Nomi afterward donated $100,000 in campaign contributions to DeSantis.

Nomi says it allocates such donations among both political parties. But the concern over favoritism in regard to no-bid contracts remains. Nebraska lawmakers next year should examine how state law can be tightened responsibly in regard to no-bid contracts.