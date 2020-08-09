Editorial: Nebraska lawmakers must join together to finish 2020 session constructively

Nebraska state senators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and only three days remain in this year’s legislative session. It’s a tight schedule. But lawmakers must complete a crucial task.

They must move the compromise on taxes and business incentives forward, amending it as appropriate, then give it final passage.

In doing so, they can demonstrate to the public that they can move past their honest differences and avoid the gridlock that so often afflicts Congress and burdens our nation.

This doesn’t mean all state senators will be happy with the outcome — it’s a compromise. Lawmakers and stakeholders have been woefully fractured for months on these tax, school funding and incentives issues. So, the only way forward is through a responsibly negotiated compromise. Which fortunately is what the Legislature has before it.

Lawmakers made an encouraging start in the first round of debate. From differing perspectives and interests, they identified areas for further discussion, scrutiny and, in some cases, amendment. They sent the much-needed message that they want to work together to hone the legislation into final form.

This week, they must finish that important task. They must demonstrate they can come together for the good of Nebraska.

