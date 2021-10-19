Editorial: Nebraska Legislature faces challenges; here is how to address them

Passing legislation too quickly. Lawmakers have an all-important duty to vet legislative proposals thoroughly and responsibly. A two-chamber legislature, by definition, offers greater opportunity than a single-chamber institution for examining and honing legislation. Lawmakers have long noted that the Nebraska Legislature must be careful not to pass legislation too quickly, since there is no second chamber to offer another opinion. Observers over the years have pointed to bills that made it to final passage but needed far greater refinement.

So, Nebraska state senators must be dedicated to vetting bills properly. Committees must examine proposals closely and hone them as needed. Use floor debate to provide needed scrutiny. Craft amendments to improve the proposal.

Newcomers to the Legislature who want to do the job right must be wide awake to the high level of attention and energy expected from senators if the Legislature is to do its work properly.