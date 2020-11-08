Editorial: Nebraska Legislature faces challenges in 2021 session

With the elections over, state senators have entered the pre-session period that could be called the Weeks of Intrigue. That is the post-election period when senators plan strategy for running for speaker or committee positions, and the Legislature’s various informal factions gauge prospective vote counts to elect contenders.

Such jockeying is a regular part of pre-session activity, but lawmakers — as well as the Governor’s Office, which exerts great influence on some senators — need to keep the politicking within proper bounds. Ample experience at the Legislature shows the harm when too many senators and executive-branch operatives focus excessively on political scheming, sowing division and a lack of trust that hinder cooperative policy-making.

Many of the issues next session will be challenging enough as it is. Conservatives and progressives could easily sink into deadlock over proposals involving social justice and prison policy. Senators will need to negotiate constructively if they’re going to take up the tax-policy overhaul proposed by the Blueprint Nebraska initiative. And redistricting always brings out fierce partisan struggles.

Senators will choose a new speaker next session, and he or she will play a crucial role in setting the tone. The speaker must send a vital message: All senators are equal, and the focus must be on collaborative policy-making, not politicking.

