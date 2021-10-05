Editorial: Nebraska Legislature found appropriate compromise on redistricting

Various factors came together to produce this positive outcome. The time pressure compelled lawmakers to seek out compromise. Speaker Mike Hilgers added to the pressure by telling lawmakers that if they failed to reach agreement by the end of September, the Legislature would adjourn, rather than stewing in lawmakers’ recriminations, and take up the issue in January. The positive working relationship between the Redistricting Committee’s chairwoman, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, and the vice chair, Sen. Justin Wayne, contributed well to the process. Lawmakers who had legitimate complaints over boundary changes in the end did not seek to derail the process given the limited time available. Normally hardline partisans refrained from seeking 100% of their demands, acknowledging that there weren’t enough votes to prevail.

In the face of a seemingly intractable stalemate over which rural district would be moved to the east due to population trends, Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg broke the deadlock by agreeing that his district could be moved. Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Omaha, whose district wound up being radically changed, did not mount an all-out fight to block the map, acknowledging that the need to incorporate a new district in the Omaha area unavoidably required changes in boundaries.