Editorial: Nebraska Legislature has important opportunity to promote police accountability

The past year has brought issues of race and police conduct into national prominence. Law enforcement agencies must be vigorous in protecting the public, but they also must demonstrate responsible sensitivity on matters of race.
The Nebraska Legislature this session has important deliberations ahead on this matter. Senators will debate a variety of new requirements proposed for law enforcement. It’s vital that lawmakers reach agreement.
The proposals include increased continuing education requirements, a mandate for officers to intervene when a colleague uses excessive force, a psychological evaluation before being hired, and de-escalation training. Additional concepts that may come up include a ban on chokeholds, requiring a warning before shooting and banning shooting at moving vehicles.
Lawmakers are expected to differ sharply in reacting to those proposals. But sensible agreement is possible. The recent settlement between the City of Omaha and the ACLU of Nebraska on police procedure, discussed in our other editorial today, provides a positive example of such constructive negotiation.
That kind of serious, detail-focused dialogue is the path the Legislature must pursue on police issues this session. In the face of disagreement, lawmakers must keep the process moving forward. Serious negotiation will be key. The last thing Nebraska needs is for senators to shut down their deliberations out of anger or frustration.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, has a demonstrated ability to nurture productive negotiation on sensitive issues. Lawmakers left, right and center must step up and work with him in reaching agreement.
The hearings on the proposals will be especially important. Law enforcement representatives, activists, policy analysts and citizens will share their perspectives. Their presentations will have great value in helping senators understand the proposals’ real-world ramifications, complications and benefits.
In the end, senators must build a broad coalition supporting a negotiated package. Nebraska needs sound policy that promotes responsible accountability for law enforcement. The Legislature must not mismanage this important opportunity.
