Editorial: Nebraska Legislature has important opportunity to promote police accountability

That kind of serious, detail-focused dialogue is the path the Legislature must pursue on police issues this session. In the face of disagreement, lawmakers must keep the process moving forward. Serious negotiation will be key. The last thing Nebraska needs is for senators to shut down their deliberations out of anger or frustration.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, has a demonstrated ability to nurture productive negotiation on sensitive issues. Lawmakers left, right and center must step up and work with him in reaching agreement.

The hearings on the proposals will be especially important. Law enforcement representatives, activists, policy analysts and citizens will share their perspectives. Their presentations will have great value in helping senators understand the proposals’ real-world ramifications, complications and benefits.

In the end, senators must build a broad coalition supporting a negotiated package. Nebraska needs sound policy that promotes responsible accountability for law enforcement. The Legislature must not mismanage this important opportunity.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.