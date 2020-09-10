Editorial: Nebraska Legislature must break free of narrow partisanship

State senators certainly should feel free to stand up for their key principles and to debate strongly. Honest disagreement is to be expected. But successful lawmakers also understand that in a Legislature as philosophically diverse as ours, demonstrations of respect and a focus on negotiation and compromise are imperative if legislation is to move forward. That’s especially the case since the political left or right can usually summon enough votes for a committed filibuster.

If this problem isn’t remedied, the Legislature will be in peril of falling fully into the habits of Congress, where division, rancor and playing to the camera too often crowd out the serious work of legislating. The Legislature needs bridge-builders who work beyond party considerations to promote consensus on key issues where possible.

This is a message that must be appreciated not just within the Legislature itself but also by the Governor’s Office, which carries great sway among its set of legislative loyalists.

A new group called Nonpartisan Nebraska has formed to combat “eroding civility and increased partisanship” in the Legislature. Nebraskans will have to see exactly how the group pursues that goal, but its central point is correct.

It’s time for lawmakers to break free of narrow partisanship. Through a renewed commitment to work responsibly, state senators can help the Legislature operate more efficiently and constructively so that the public interest, rather than party interest, is served.

