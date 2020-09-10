Editorial: Nebraska Legislature must break free of narrow partisanship

The Nebraska Legislature has a problem: Too many of its members show a lack of respect for the Legislature as an institution. An institution, that is, where the priority should be constructive negotiation and careful legislative crafting rather than a focus on party politics and stopping the “other team” from gaining any “wins.”
Nebraska is the only state whose constitution mandates that a nonpartisan ballot be used to elect candidates to its legislature. Nebraskans approved that requirement for an important reason — to focus state lawmakers’ minds on serious legislating rather than on shortsighted political game-playing.
Our current political culture unfortunately undermines that approach. The ideological divide between staunch conservatives and fervent progressives is wide. Insulting language in American political debate is all too common. So is the insistence that one’s political opponents don’t play fair and that they pose a fundamental threat to the nation.
Term limits worsen the problem. At the Nebraska Legislature, it’s two terms maximum and you’re out. This constant reshuffling undercuts the ability to help state senators understand and safeguard the principles for constructive lawmaking. Many new members begin service at the Capitol by defining themselves by party and adopting the take-no-prisoners attitude of talk radio and political social media — a mindset that translates poorly into the legislative arena. Such an attitude makes for colorful debate — but also for hard feelings and legislative stalemate.
State senators certainly should feel free to stand up for their key principles and to debate strongly. Honest disagreement is to be expected. But successful lawmakers also understand that in a Legislature as philosophically diverse as ours, demonstrations of respect and a focus on negotiation and compromise are imperative if legislation is to move forward. That’s especially the case since the political left or right can usually summon enough votes for a committed filibuster.
If this problem isn’t remedied, the Legislature will be in peril of falling fully into the habits of Congress, where division, rancor and playing to the camera too often crowd out the serious work of legislating. The Legislature needs bridge-builders who work beyond party considerations to promote consensus on key issues where possible.
This is a message that must be appreciated not just within the Legislature itself but also by the Governor’s Office, which carries great sway among its set of legislative loyalists.
A new group called Nonpartisan Nebraska has formed to combat “eroding civility and increased partisanship” in the Legislature. Nebraskans will have to see exactly how the group pursues that goal, but its central point is correct.
It’s time for lawmakers to break free of narrow partisanship. Through a renewed commitment to work responsibly, state senators can help the Legislature operate more efficiently and constructively so that the public interest, rather than party interest, is served.
