Editorial: Nebraska, let's make serious progress in vaccinating against COVID

The latest analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control points to major need in much of Nebraska. The CDC says that 40 of 93 counties, including Douglas County, are considered communities with substantial or high rates of transmission of COVID-19. The federal agency recommends that even vaccinated people in those communities should mask up in indoor public places.

To boost protection against the virus, Nebraska organizations must continue their outreach efforts to communities of color, where vaccination rates often have been low. Leaders in those communities have sent important signals that getting vaccinated is vital. They will need to step up that messaging, given the threat from the delta variant.

Another factor hindering vaccination is the “stop bothering me about it” mindset of vaccination skeptics. Some people urging vaccination are rude and arrogant, they say. That might be the case. The reality, though, is that vaccination critics are vulnerable to the virus as long as they decline to get the shot. Consider this analogy: