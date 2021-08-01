Editorial: Nebraska, let's make serious progress in vaccinating against COVID

The COVID threat has Americans anxious again. Hospitalizations in many states are on the upswing, linked to the virus’s highly contagious delta variant. Federal health officials are urging a return to mask wearing in many public situations. Many people don’t want to take that step.
Every American can agree on one thing, though: We all want to get the COVID problem under control.
Fortunately, our country has an effective way to achieve that: Get vaccinated.
That’s worth repeating: If enough eligible Americans get the shots, we can contain the COVID threat.
After all, we’ve all been able to return to stores and restaurants maskless in recent months because so many Americans have gotten the shot.
Look at the current situation nationwide. Many of the states with the lowest rates of vaccination are seeing troubling spikes in COVID hospitalizations. And the states with the highest vaccination rates? Their hospitalization rate remains far more manageable.
Nebraska specialists on infectious disease point to vaccination as our strongest tool for stabilizing the virus threat.
“We really would be done with the pandemic that way,” says Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security. “The sad fact is that’s all within our grasp. We just need to reach out and take it.”
The latest analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control points to major need in much of Nebraska. The CDC says that 40 of 93 counties, including Douglas County, are considered communities with substantial or high rates of transmission of COVID-19. The federal agency recommends that even vaccinated people in those communities should mask up in indoor public places.
To boost protection against the virus, Nebraska organizations must continue their outreach efforts to communities of color, where vaccination rates often have been low. Leaders in those communities have sent important signals that getting vaccinated is vital. They will need to step up that messaging, given the threat from the delta variant.
Another factor hindering vaccination is the “stop bothering me about it” mindset of vaccination skeptics. Some people urging vaccination are rude and arrogant, they say. That might be the case. The reality, though, is that vaccination critics are vulnerable to the virus as long as they decline to get the shot. Consider this analogy:
Say you’re working at a company and handling its financial accounts. You have a coworker named Herbert. Herbert is hard to get along with. You get riled at how he repeatedly tells you that the way you’re handling the company’s accounts doesn’t square with professional practices. You’re going to harm the company if you don’t change your ways, he says. Herbert is right. You aren’t handling the books properly, you need to change to correct practices, and it’s irrelevant whether Herbert is a jerk.
It’s a matter of sound business practice. He’s talking about the company’s financial well-being.
The same goes for the vaccination against COVID. Getting the shot is proven to contain the virus, no matter how tired some Americans are of hearing that, no matter their political or philosophical inclinations. It’s a matter of sound health practice. We’re talking about Nebraska’s and America’s well-being.
Elected officials have a major role to play in helping guide public awareness and understanding. School will resume soon, and local school boards have tough decisions to make on mask wearing. Many are recommending the practice though, at this point, not mandating it.
“It’s clear that schoolchildren are an important link in the chain of transmission and likely contributed to the delta surge in England,” two infectious disease specialists wrote in a recent Midlands Voices essay. To prevent that from happening here, we must plan for mask usage, improved ventilation and voluntary testing for schools that cannot achieve high rates of vaccination.
Early in the COVID emergency, Gov. Pete Ricketts promoted the right message for Nebraskans, urging sound health precautions in line with recommendations from public health experts, including Nebraska specialists who are some of the most respected in the country. Of late, though, the governor has hindered efforts by choosing to depict health officials are part of the problem, not the solution.
“It’s time for the CDC and the government to get out of the way and to stop trying to tell people how to live their lives,” Ricketts said in a statement last week, reacting to the CDC’s recommendations for renewed mask use in public situations. Many Nebraska companies view it otherwise; they’re adopting the CDC’s recommendation. It was regrettable to see the state’s chief executive sow cynicism about public health leaders and stand in the way of their efforts.
“Nebraskans exercise personal responsibility for their own health,” Ricketts said, “and are encouraged to have a conversation with their doctor about the vaccine.”
Why not, instead, directly and energetically urge Nebraskans to get vaccinated — as the governor did in April? We regret that he has softened his unequivocal message from then: “Please, folks, sign up to get the vaccine. This is the way we work our way through the pandemic.”
Yes. The vaccine is the strongest protection for Nebraskans’ health. COVID remains a serious threat. Nebraska needs leadership, at all levels, that make safeguarding public health the priority.