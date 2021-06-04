Editorial: Nebraska, let's nurture a sense of solidarity and economic advancement for all

Recent World-Herald reporting pointed to an encouraging example. The Empowerment Network and 20 Omaha corporations are partnering in a career advancement and leadership institute specifically for Black professionals. Before Floyd’s murder, the program had two classes of about 25 people each. For the next class, which began in July 2020, the number of participants grew to nearly 50. After completing the program, 60% to 70% of the participants have been promoted.

Omaha needs many more such examples of specific outreach and progress. Several vehicles are in place to pursue such strategies. Dozens of Omaha CEOs are meeting quarterly to discuss strategies for progress, through the CODE initiative. Stothert named Keith Station as deputy chief of staff for diversity, equity and inclusion, a first for the city. Station is pursuing a variety of efforts to strengthen diversity within Omaha city government.