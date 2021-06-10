Editorial: Nebraska makes a responsible start to casino regulation

Nebraska lawmakers faced considerable challenges this legislative session in deciding on the state’s regulations for horse racetrack casinos. That follow-up is needed in the wake of voter approval last fall of casino-related ballot measures.

The Legislature had to decide on appropriate safeguards to protect the public and carefully interpret the technical meaning of ballot language. Senators had to set limits on sports betting and decide on calls from the keno industry to be treated fairly.

On balance, lawmakers made sound decisions. The basic regulatory foundation is sound.

The Legislature set the tax on casino revenue at 20 percent. For fiscal 2022-23, a legislative fiscal analysis says, the tax could bring in an estimated $49 million, to distributed primarily for property tax relief, with a small percentage going to the state general fund, gambling addiction treatment and local government. At the same time, Nebraska has an obligation to fully fund gambling addiction treatment.

Under the new regulation, the state prohibits credit cards for casino betting, establishes a system for filing complaints and requires a background check for anyone applying to manage a gaming operation. State law now includes new criminal offenses such as cheating, manipulating slot machines and allowing underage people to gamble.