Editorial: Nebraska makes a sound beginning in its casino regulations

The needed action at present is lay a sound regulatory foundation to ensure key requirements, including strict financial accountability and rigorous background checks. The rules put forward so far appear to meet that all-important test.

Casinos will generate tax revenues, of course, and the Legislature set a reasonable level of taxation: 20% of revenues. At that rate, the state would receive an estimated $49 million for fiscal 2022-23. Most of the revenues would go toward property tax relief, with a small percentage going to the state general fund, gambling addiction treatment and local government.

Any enterprise intended to set up a casino will pay a $1 million license fee, as set by the 2020 ballot initiative.

Any state that legalizes casinos must enact significant support to address the addiction problem. Under Nebraska’s new regulations, the state prohibits credit cards for casino betting and establishes a system for filing complaints. Individuals can voluntarily request that they be banned from casinos because of gambling addiction.

Above all, the state must make sure that Nebraska’s treatment programs for gambling addiction are adequately funded.