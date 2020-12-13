Editorial: Nebraska medical personnel show admirable dedication during the COVID crisis

The COVID crisis has pressed hard against Nebraskans, pushing us into stressful, difficult situations. The pain and frustration of recent months have been extraordinary. Nebraska’s medical professionals have faced especially heavy burdens. It’s greatly encouraging to see how so many of those physicians, nurses and other medical staff have met this challenge with such resolve and creativity.
Some of their responses have been on the personal level, the human level, with deep meaning for patients and family: A nurse’s sense of caring conveyed at the bedside. A physician’s extra effort to comfort family members. A medical technician’s gentle words to relieve a patient overwhelmed with stress.
Even a seemingly small gesture can be have enormous positive meaning: A look, a smile, a phrase softly spoken, that provides reassurance and communicates a spirit of compassion. The past months at Nebraska hospitals and clinics have been filled with such moments.
Medical staff aren’t invulnerable to stress and burnout, of course, and it was encouraging to learn last week that experienced physicians have begun a wellness program to help fellow medical professionals cope with the added stress during the COVID emergency.
Positive, too, is the way that Nebraska medical personnel have launched notable large-scale responses to the virus challenge. Hospitals are cooperating with each other to maximize efficiency, resource allocation and service delivery. Physicians from Omaha have traveled to rural communities to provide assistance. CHI Health’s Transfer Center in Omaha, which handles patient placement for CHI Health’s 14 hospitals, took on the complex of handling patient transfers throughout the state as the COVID threat increased. Any hospital in the region can arrange transfer of a patient to a facility where a higher level of care was available.
A vital asset in aiding those transfers has been the AirCare helicopter out of Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. The medical helicopter has had a full schedule since March in transporting COVID patients — in many cases within Nebraska, but also to Colorado, South Dakota and even to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
Nebraska medical personnel and organizations showed cooperation and innovation, and won praise from national health experts, by developing the state’s first “crisis standards of care plan” — a strategy to prioritize resources and coordinate responses in the worst-case scenario where COVID numbers grow so great that Nebraska faces a severe shortage of hospital beds.
In a joint statement, CHI, Methodist and Nebraska Medicine said that with such a coordinated plan, “patients seeking care across the state will be assured equitable and consistent treatment, regardless of where they live or where they seek care.”
Medical personnel across the state have met their responsibilities this year while coping with enormous stress and complication in their own lives. That they have persevered so diligently, keeping Nebraska’s medical care at such a high standard, is a testament to their professionalism and devotion. All Nebraskans should be grateful for such dedicated service.
