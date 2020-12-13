Editorial: Nebraska medical personnel show admirable dedication during the COVID crisis

The COVID crisis has pressed hard against Nebraskans, pushing us into stressful, difficult situations. The pain and frustration of recent months have been extraordinary. Nebraska’s medical professionals have faced especially heavy burdens. It’s greatly encouraging to see how so many of those physicians, nurses and other medical staff have met this challenge with such resolve and creativity.

Some of their responses have been on the personal level, the human level, with deep meaning for patients and family: A nurse’s sense of caring conveyed at the bedside. A physician’s extra effort to comfort family members. A medical technician’s gentle words to relieve a patient overwhelmed with stress.

Even a seemingly small gesture can be have enormous positive meaning: A look, a smile, a phrase softly spoken, that provides reassurance and communicates a spirit of compassion. The past months at Nebraska hospitals and clinics have been filled with such moments.

Medical staff aren’t invulnerable to stress and burnout, of course, and it was encouraging to learn last week that experienced physicians have begun a wellness program to help fellow medical professionals cope with the added stress during the COVID emergency.