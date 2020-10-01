Editorial: Nebraska Medicine must inform patients about the hacker attack details

But as of this writing, Nebraska Medicine has not answered this central question: Did the hacking attack access patients’ medical or financial information?

It’s imperative that the hospital demonstrate respect for its patients by promptly letting them know whether that information was put at risk during the cyberattack.

Any institution has an obligation to provide transparency in its operations, and that’s absolutely the case when a medical facility’s electronic records suffer an intrusion by hackers.

Last year, Boys Town National Research Hospital agree to a settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit over the cyberattack it had suffered. In 2018, insurer Anthem Inc. agreed to pay the federal government $16 million to settle potential privacy violations.

Nebraska Medicine is a respected Omaha institution that contributes greatly to our area’s quality of life. The hospital’s community obligations include informing patients in the wake of a cyberassault. Keeping patients in the dark in this matter ill serves the public. It’s time for Nebraska Medicine to embrace responsible transparency.

