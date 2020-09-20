Editorial: Nebraska must clarify the requirements for ballot measures

The court itself was badly split on the casino proposal, however, delivering a 4-3 decision. In the marijuana case, decided 5-2, the two dissenting judges expressed concern that the majority opinion threatened to undercut the people’s power to place initiative measures on the ballot.

True, the case law on Nebraska ballot initiatives is considerable, extending back decades. Those past decisions have set general parameters, and the individuals and organizations developing ballot proposals have an all-important responsibility to craft their ballot language carefully to fit within the requirements.

Still, the lack of common understanding on these matters this year between the Secretary of State’s Office and the Nebraska Supreme Court raises concern, not least since the court itself was divided on the proper interpretations.

Mounting ballot initiative campaigns is a tremendously expensive and complicated endeavor requiring far-ranging preparation and organizing. It’s clearly in the public interest for sponsoring organizations to have clarity up front on the specific requirements under law, so that their efforts aren’t short-circuited due to a faulty understanding of their obligations.