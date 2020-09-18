Editorial: Nebraska must do a far better job in preparing inmates for release into society

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s striking that Nebraska elected officials have plenty of disagreements on how to solve the state’s woefully burdened prison system, yet one key goal on which they agree never gets solved.

The goal: Building up the programming to prepare inmates for release back into society.

It wouldn’t be a total solution, but if the state managed to finally tackle the programming need, the stress on the prison system would ease and society would be far better served.

The vast majority of Nebraska inmates aren’t lifers at all; they’re ultimately headed back into society. Yet law enforcement personnel regularly see a large number of offenders released from prison not only without any supports to prepare them for reentry, but also without any monitoring by the state parole authority. It’s no surprise, then, that many of the individuals fall into desperate circumstances and in many cases reoffend.

Starting the cycle all over again.

A 2014 study by the Pew Charitable Trust showed the value of parole supervision: Individuals receiving such monitoring and support were 36% less likely to return to prison.