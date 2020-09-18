Editorial: Nebraska must do a far better job in preparing inmates for release into society

It’s striking that Nebraska elected officials have plenty of disagreements on how to solve the state’s woefully burdened prison system, yet one key goal on which they agree never gets solved.
The goal: Building up the programming to prepare inmates for release back into society.
It wouldn’t be a total solution, but if the state managed to finally tackle the programming need, the stress on the prison system would ease and society would be far better served.
The vast majority of Nebraska inmates aren’t lifers at all; they’re ultimately headed back into society. Yet law enforcement personnel regularly see a large number of offenders released from prison not only without any supports to prepare them for reentry, but also without any monitoring by the state parole authority. It’s no surprise, then, that many of the individuals fall into desperate circumstances and in many cases reoffend.
Starting the cycle all over again.
A 2014 study by the Pew Charitable Trust showed the value of parole supervision: Individuals receiving such monitoring and support were 36% less likely to return to prison.
A symptom of the state’s problem is the difficulty in increasing the number of parolees. Nebraska’s state prison system is far over capacity (more than 5,200 inmates currently in a system built for a maximum of 3,500), with a projected net increase of about 200 inmates annually. A concerted effort to strengthen individuals’ preparation for societal reentry, accompanied by an increase in paroles, would go far in providing a measure of relief.
Yet, a recent World-Herald analysis found that the trend line has been going in the wrong direction — falling by some 29% over the past three years.
No question, the Parole Board works hard, and the challenge is great. As noted, programming falls well short of the need, and some inmates are uncooperative.
But it remains supremely frustrating that a problem universally highlighted by Nebraska public officials — better preparing inmates for release — never seems significantly closer to improvement.
The Legislature this year saw a worthy attempt to help address the challenge. The measure would allow prison inmates to become eligible for parole two years before their mandatory release date, to give inmates an incentive to complete rehabilitation programs, and get more inmates under parole supervision. The Parole Board would still scrutinize each case and have the final say on releases.
Lawmakers were entitled to honest disagreement over that approach, and Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed it. But it’s outrageous that at least one lawmaker who voted for the proposal, Sen. Lynne Walz, is being vilified in hostile campaign flyers as a supposed coddler of criminals. The flyers fail to tell voters that Nebraska’s criminal prosecutors and the Omaha police union supported the proposal. It was a soundly crafted step, they said, to strengthen rehabilitation and reduce the recidivism rate.
Nebraska leaders must move past their divisions and start agreeing on solutions. It’s imperative to solve the state’s parole problem.
