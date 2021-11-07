Editorial: Nebraska must do more to address mental health needs of the incarcerated

At the state level, the Legislature has rightly placed strict limits on the use of solitary confinement. Such confinement has been shown to be a major contributor to mental health difficulties for those incarcerated.

The overall mental health issue remains a major challenge for the Nebraska state prison system, however. The 2020 report by the Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights cited various problems. Among them: A lack of an assured system to provide uniform, evidence-based care. No effective process by which those imprisoned can communicate their mental health needs to prison staff in a timely manner. And in some cases, treatment by correctional staff who lack training in mental health care.

The prison system lacks proper therapeutic facilities for treatment and the Department of Correctional Services has failed to provide annual reports evaluating its mental health and substance abuse treatment programs. All these shortcomings erode the state’s ability to stabilize individuals and increase their chances of successful re-entry into society.

It’s imperative that the state sharpen its efforts on this paramount issue. The vision and successes at the local level can help point the way.

