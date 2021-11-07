Editorial: Nebraska must do more to address mental health needs of the incarcerated

Nebraska’s state prisons and county jails are now major de facto mental health centers, weighed down by a burden they’re ill-prepared to address. Some local governments are making progress on this issue, but overall, Nebraska leaders and organizations must devote far greater attention and resources to remedy this problem.
In Nebraska’s state system alone, 56% of those incarcerated suffer from a mental illness, and 16% percent suffer from a serious mental illness, the Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights reported last year. A quarter of incarcerated men and half of women are on psychotropic medication.
At the local level, 34% of inmates in the Douglas County Jail have an acute-level mental illness, one study found, and 27% screened positive for post-traumatic stress disorder. In Sarpy County, about a quarter of inmates in jail have a diagnosed serious mental illness.
Sarpy County has long shown foresight on this issue, working on innovative solutions. The county’s new, 150,000-square-foot jail, under construction, will include a behavioral health unit offering counseling and rehabilitation services for mental health needs and substance abuse treatment. The University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide a psychiatrist to assess and treat inmates.
Sarpy County also showed forward thinking by creating Nebraska’s first diversionary court for people with serious mental health challenges who are facing nonviolent felony charges.
Douglas County has taken action on this issue. Law enforcement and corrections officers receive specialized training. The county screens people for mental illnesses when they’re booked into jail. Multidisciplinary teams provide care to inmates. The county launched the Familiar Faces Project to provide mental health and substance abuse supports to past offenders who voluntarily participate.
The Omaha Police Department has established a co-responder program staffed by mental health professionals assigned to police precincts. Co-responders have police radios and assist on calls involving people in mental health crisis. In addition, the department has focused on training and certifying officers in crisis intervention and has established a set of crisis intervention officers.
Lutheran Family Services and Heartland Family Services each has a crisis response team staffed with licensed mental health professionals who assist law enforcement agencies in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
The Douglas County Board has sent an encouraging signal by recently designating mental health services as a priority as the county decides how best to direct $111 million in federal pandemic relief money. Such efforts hopefully can address local mental health needs on the front end.
At the state level, the Legislature has rightly placed strict limits on the use of solitary confinement. Such confinement has been shown to be a major contributor to mental health difficulties for those incarcerated.
The overall mental health issue remains a major challenge for the Nebraska state prison system, however. The 2020 report by the Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights cited various problems. Among them: A lack of an assured system to provide uniform, evidence-based care. No effective process by which those imprisoned can communicate their mental health needs to prison staff in a timely manner. And in some cases, treatment by correctional staff who lack training in mental health care.
The prison system lacks proper therapeutic facilities for treatment and the Department of Correctional Services has failed to provide annual reports evaluating its mental health and substance abuse treatment programs. All these shortcomings erode the state’s ability to stabilize individuals and increase their chances of successful re-entry into society.
It’s imperative that the state sharpen its efforts on this paramount issue. The vision and successes at the local level can help point the way.