Editorial: Nebraska must end its inattention to collecting crime data

Nebraska law requires that state and local agencies file important information with the state on key concerns, sometimes on annual basis, sometimes monthly. It’s important that elected officials and the public understand the number of children in foster care, for example, or how many inmates the state has paroled.

Or the number of Nebraskans who suffered physical abuse at the hand of their spouse or partner. Domestic abuse is one of the most grievous burdens a person can face.

It turns out, however, that dozens of Nebraska law enforcements agencies have failed to follow the 1997 state law requiring monthly reports on domestic abuse cases. In some cases, police or sheriff’s departments have neglected that reporting duty for years. The Omaha Police Department, the largest law enforcement agency in the state, hasn’t been compliant with the law since 2003.

In all, a World-Herald analysis by reporter Alia Conley found, some 73 agencies in 58 counties failed to send the Nebraska Crime Commission the required information on aggravated or simple domestic assaults or arrests in at least one year from 2014-19.