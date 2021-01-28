Editorial: Nebraska must hold St. Francis to key commitments in new contract

St. Francis has fallen into outright financial crisis. The provider had to draw on its Kansas operations to sustain its Nebraska ones, and without an infusion of some $35 million from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, it will run out of money for its Omaha-area operations by Feb. 12.

This situation is the very opposite of the stability needed for Nebraska child welfare. The blame falls squarely on the state HHS and St. Francis.

HHS is now set to draw up a new contract, replacing the current one with St. Francis. The state should agree to only a short-term contract, not a five-year contract as is currently the case, given St. Francis’ past behavior and financial uncertainty. There is a huge cloud of uncertainty about St. Francis; if it expects more than a short-term contract, it must prove itself and do so convincingly.