Editorial: Nebraska must make sound investments to address rural health needs

One factor behind those unmet health needs is the shortage of medical personnel in much of rural Nebraska. Fourteen of Nebraska’s 93 counties have no practicing primary care physician, and 17 counties have no pharmacist. The number of Nebraska counties with a practicing OB/GYN physician fell from 49 in 2017 to 39 in 2019.

Nebraska needs nearly 4,200 more nurses to meet statewide demand, according to the latest report from the Nebraska Center for Nursing. That shortfall is equivalent to more than 14% of the 28,556 total nursing positions currently filled statewide. Meanwhile, the state’s population continues to age, and the senior-age demographic often accounts for a larger share of the local population in rural communities.

This challenge isn’t news, and many Nebraska institutions — especially hospitals and the nursing programs at NU, Creighton University, private colleges and universities and community colleges — have shown determination in working to meet the need. As a result, the number of nurse practitioners and registered nurses has been on an upward trajectory. The UNMC and Creighton nursing programs both have extensive partnerships across the state to bolster nursing instruction outside the Omaha-Lincoln area. UNMC collaborates with the state colleges in Chadron, Wayne and Peru to provide health care training opportunities for rural students.