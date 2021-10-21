Editorial: Nebraska must make sound investments to address rural health needs

Nebraskans need timely access to medical care no matter where they live in our state. A major new project by the University of Nebraska — building on its health care training success in Kearney — deserves support in addressing this need.
In 2015, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborated to open a $19 million training complex on the UNK campus. The center expanded the nursing instruction and provided training in fields such as physician’s assistants, radiographers and clinical laboratory scientists. Demand for the training soon reached capacity. The results are encouraging: About 85% of the graduates have remained in Nebraska, with most practicing in rural communities.
NU is now proposing an $85 million investment to create additional training at UNK. The planned Rural Health Complex would expand the nursing program and add training in fields including occupational therapy, medical nutrition, genetic counseling and respiratory care. UNK students could pursue a master’s degree in health administration. NU officials are discussing the possibility of a joint UNK program with the UNMC College of Pharmacy.
It’s imperative that Nebraska take strong measures to meet its rural health needs. Rural Nebraskans are 11% less likely to have regular colon cancer screening and 8% less likely to undergo regular breast cancer screening than the state’s urban residents, a 2016 study found.
One factor behind those unmet health needs is the shortage of medical personnel in much of rural Nebraska. Fourteen of Nebraska’s 93 counties have no practicing primary care physician, and 17 counties have no pharmacist. The number of Nebraska counties with a practicing OB/GYN physician fell from 49 in 2017 to 39 in 2019.
Nebraska needs nearly 4,200 more nurses to meet statewide demand, according to the latest report from the Nebraska Center for Nursing. That shortfall is equivalent to more than 14% of the 28,556 total nursing positions currently filled statewide. Meanwhile, the state’s population continues to age, and the senior-age demographic often accounts for a larger share of the local population in rural communities.
This challenge isn’t news, and many Nebraska institutions — especially hospitals and the nursing programs at NU, Creighton University, private colleges and universities and community colleges — have shown determination in working to meet the need. As a result, the number of nurse practitioners and registered nurses has been on an upward trajectory. The UNMC and Creighton nursing programs both have extensive partnerships across the state to bolster nursing instruction outside the Omaha-Lincoln area. UNMC collaborates with the state colleges in Chadron, Wayne and Peru to provide health care training opportunities for rural students.
The state government, meanwhile, has long provided incentives, such as favorable student loan repayment plans, to encourage health care professionals to locate in rural communities. A 2018 study found that 40% percentage of family physicians in Nebraska small towns and rural communities had participated in such incentive programs provided by state or federal programs.
To meet the rural health care challenge, Nebraska medical experts call for a strengthening of the incentive and partnership programs, plus strategies such as increased use of telehealth and innovative delivery approaches.
For the planned $85 million UNK complex, NU will seek $25 million in private donations and is requesting the Legislature to provide some support through federal COVID relief monies. The committee has hard decisions to make in the face of many legitimate needs, but whether the Legislature approves some federal dollars now or contributes state support later, this UNK-UNMC project is warranted.
Sound strategic medical investments in rural Nebraska are a key tool to meet this pre-eminent state challenge.