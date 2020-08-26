Editorial: Nebraska must put priority on flood prevention planning

Just as Nebraska is struggling under the virus threat this year, so in 2019 it reeled from catastrophic flooding. The call for a legislative study on building small reservoirs on the Platte River is warranted and points to a larger matter: overall flood prevention planning for the state.

The 2019 flooding brought devastation and tumult to Nebraska on a shocking scale. A federal report put the total damages at $2.6 billion, with $1.9 billion tallied in Iowa. Emergency declarations affected some 81 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. Steep waters swept away bridges, damaged highways and choked off communities — Valley and Fremont, incredibly, were turned into islands. Floodwaters damaged major facilities at Offutt Air Force Base. Along the Missouri River, powerful water flows breached levees. Plattsmouth residents suffered a terrible blow when Platte River floodwaters cut through a bank and surrounded the city’s water plant, damaging it significantly.