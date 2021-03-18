Editorial: Nebraska must require transparency for dark money political groups

Spirited policy advocacy by any group is fine and needed in a free society. Below-the-belt political attacks are not.

None of this is a secret at the Nebraska Legislature. Time and again, state senators have sponsored bills to require transparency for these groups. Yet, the Legislature has never summoned the will to enact needed regulations. In part that’s because a lot of incumbents benefit at election time from dark money targeting of their opponents. In part it’s because American politics is now so coarsened that lawmakers shrug off the dark money tactics as “normal.” And in part because many incumbents would like to see the Legislature jettison its tradition of nonpartisanship and cooperation and morph into a Congress-style institution marked by party control and unbending support for rigid ideology.

It’s true that approving sensible transparency requirements for dark money groups wouldn’t remove nasty campaign tactics from Nebraska elections. Some of the state’s leading interest groups, right-wing and left-wing, also stoop to smearing candidates they oppose. But such transparency would serve the public interest in important ways. Nebraskans would see, at last, what money is coming from within the state — the Ricketts family is known for its strong financial support for political activism, for instance — and what is coming from outside. The spending totals would finally be known.