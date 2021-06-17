Editorial: Nebraska must send a signal of welcome to all; this couple's story provides encouragement

But for Hoagland and Valdez, getting approval to adopt Valdez’s niece — in cooperation with the girl’s mother and with the father declining to seek custody — turned out to be a close call.

Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe ruled against the couple, saying the “plain ordinary language” of relevant statutes bars adoption by same-sex couples. To allow a “wife and wife” to bring a child into their household would turn the court into an “imagination station,” wrote Luebe, who described himself as “old-fashioned” in his approach to the law.

Nebraskans can take heart that the State Supreme Court took up the case and stood up — unanimously — for protection of same-sex couples’ rights. That ruling will now make clear, throughout the state, that judges are bound to show same-sex couples the same legal protection as other couples.

Still, had Hoagland and Valdez not appealed the earlier ruling, Yazzie, the 3½-year-old adoptee, would have remained outside their household.

The Nebraska Legislature, in its next session, should heed the high court’s message and embed employment protection in state law for LGBTQ individuals. It’s vital that Nebraska do far more to signal a genuine welcome toward people of all backgrounds.