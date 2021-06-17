Editorial: Nebraska must send a signal of welcome to all; this couple's story provides encouragement

When Kelly Hoagland and Maria Salas Valdez, a same-sex married couple, moved to Nebraska in 2009, people in their town at first wouldn’t let their children play with the couple’s two children. But gradually, the reluctance dissipated. People came to understand something important.
As Hoagland says: “They finally figured out we’re just like everybody else.”
That statement shouts a big truth that all Nebraskans — and all Americans — should embrace.
For all our disagreements in this age of incessant bickering, in reality we all have much in common on the fundamentals of life. It’s time to push back against the forces that separate us and appreciate that fact.
Hoagland and Valdez, their neighbors came to see, had goals — heartfelt desires — that are common to couples regardless of their sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or politics.
The goal to share their love, for example. To be a devoted spouse and a nurturing parent. To lay a foundation, as a couple, for a positive future for their household.
Just like everybody else.
It’s encouraging that U.S. law has begun, albeit belatedly, to safeguard the rights of LGBTQ individuals. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is the law of the land. In Omaha, a city ordinance prohibits employment discrimination against LGBQ individuals. Same-sex couples in Nebraska can adopt children.
But for Hoagland and Valdez, getting approval to adopt Valdez’s niece — in cooperation with the girl’s mother and with the father declining to seek custody — turned out to be a close call.
Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe ruled against the couple, saying the “plain ordinary language” of relevant statutes bars adoption by same-sex couples. To allow a “wife and wife” to bring a child into their household would turn the court into an “imagination station,” wrote Luebe, who described himself as “old-fashioned” in his approach to the law.
Nebraskans can take heart that the State Supreme Court took up the case and stood up — unanimously — for protection of same-sex couples’ rights. That ruling will now make clear, throughout the state, that judges are bound to show same-sex couples the same legal protection as other couples.
Still, had Hoagland and Valdez not appealed the earlier ruling, Yazzie, the 3½-year-old adoptee, would have remained outside their household.
The Nebraska Legislature, in its next session, should heed the high court’s message and embed employment protection in state law for LGBTQ individuals. It’s vital that Nebraska do far more to signal a genuine welcome toward people of all backgrounds.
As for Hoagland and Valdez, their family can now move forward. Dixon County Judge Edward Matney recently approved the adoption petition and invited the family to take photos with him afterward.