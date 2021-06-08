Editorial: Nebraska must stop seizing foster children's Social Security benefits

At least 36 states indulge in such self-serving behavior, according to a report from the nonprofit Marshall Project and NPR. And at least 10 states, including Nebraska, hire for-profit companies to comb through Social Security files to find foster children who qualify. Nationally, about 10% of those in foster care qualify for such benefits.

To justify their action, states offer a flimsy rationale: Current law allows it. But that just illustrates a relevant and important cliché for public policy making: Some government actions may be legal, but they’re not right.

How, after all, does federal law classify foster children’s Social Security benefits? They’re labeled the children’s “property.”

And so we’re back to a fundamental American principle: That property belongs to them, not the government.

These children and teens already face major hurdles, and Social Security benefits have long-term importance by offering them a chance to find solid footing as they reach adulthood. It’s astounding that state governments would rationalize seizing such monies.