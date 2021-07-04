Editorial: Nebraska must strengthen its offender diversion and parole preparation efforts

Build it, and they will come.
Well, if you’re talking about the Nebraska prison system, it all depends on who “they” are.
The prediction unfortunately might be right about the number of inmates if Nebraska builds the new, $230 million prison proposed by the Ricketts administration. It surely would be wrong, though, to think that Nebraskans would step forward in significant numbers to staff the facility. Nebraska is struggling desperately to meet its prison staffing needs already.
Nebraskans have seen proof in recent days: The state has now declared a staffing emergency at no fewer than four of its prison facilities, including its two largest prisons, the State Penitentiary and the combined Lincoln Correctional Center and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.
In all, staffing emergencies affect more than half of the 5,300-inmate state prison population. Vans transport more than 70 corrections officers a day from Omaha to fill vacancies at the department’s facilities in Tecumseh and in Lincoln. Yet, the staffing problem remains acute and intractable.
This spring, the prison system was short of its needs by about 400 positions. In April the turnover rate of “protective service” staff — personnel who guard inmates — stood at 33%. That’s more than twice what Scott Frakes, the corrections department director, has said is ideal. These shortfalls include support personnel such as nurses and staff who help with mental health and substance abuse treatment.
This ongoing staffing problem raises major concerns. The situation puts tremendous stress on overworked prison staff. It creates challenges in trying to keep prisons safe. It undercuts the state’s ability to treat often-severe behavioral health conditions.
The Department of Correctional Services has tried a variety of steps to retain and recruit staff, including salary raises and a $10,000 hiring bonus. Yet the state continues to fall far behind proper staffing capability. The challenging nature of the work is one obstacle, and now the COVID-era labor shortage phenomenon seems a likely factor.
Meanwhile, the number of prisoners, relative to available space, puts enormous stress on staff and facilities. Nebraska prisons are handling more than 1,700 inmates beyond design capacity. Only one other state, Alabama, has prison overcrowding more severe than Nebraska’s.
Whether the state goes ahead with building a new prison remains in limbo. Lawmakers rightly pause at the $230 million price tag, which would make the new prison by far one of the most costly construction projects in Nebraska history. The Legislature has not made a final decision on the matter, although it did approve this year, in a compromise with the administration, $14.7 million for designing and planning the proposed prison.
At present the Legislature is working with a nationally respected prison-policy consultancy group to do a comprehensive analysis of Nebraska’s prison system. With that information in hand for the start of the 2022 legislative session, state officials intend to look closely at the findings in addressing key questions: What can be done to strengthen staffing strength? What are the key considerations in deciding whether to build a new prison?
The analysis will address an additional, crucial question: What can Nebraska do to strengthen its diversion programs (to reduce the inflow of nonviolent offenders) and parole preparation initiatives (to increase inmate outflow)? Lawmakers and the administration must devote particular energy next year to this need. Such a dual approach — addressing both the front end and back end of inmate processing — offers Nebraska its more powerful tool to achieve practical reductions in inmate inflow and increases in outflow, relieving pressure on the prison system.
As for the proposed new prison, would the state really be able to recruit enough staff? The reality seems clear: If we build it, no, they aren’t likely to come.