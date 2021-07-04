Editorial: Nebraska must strengthen its offender diversion and parole preparation efforts

Build it, and they will come.

Well, if you’re talking about the Nebraska prison system, it all depends on who “they” are.

The prediction unfortunately might be right about the number of inmates if Nebraska builds the new, $230 million prison proposed by the Ricketts administration. It surely would be wrong, though, to think that Nebraskans would step forward in significant numbers to staff the facility. Nebraska is struggling desperately to meet its prison staffing needs already.

Nebraskans have seen proof in recent days: The state has now declared a staffing emergency at no fewer than four of its prison facilities, including its two largest prisons, the State Penitentiary and the combined Lincoln Correctional Center and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

In all, staffing emergencies affect more than half of the 5,300-inmate state prison population. Vans transport more than 70 corrections officers a day from Omaha to fill vacancies at the department’s facilities in Tecumseh and in Lincoln. Yet, the staffing problem remains acute and intractable.